Jerry Lamar
McKissic
July 29, 1946-
March 31, 2019
Phenix City, AL- age 72, passed away on Sunday March 31, 2019, at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Maryland. He was born July 29, 1946, in Columbus, to James Thomas "Jake" and Elaine (Helms) McKissic. He married Patricia Peters on November 18, 1968. They had one child, Catherine "Lannie" (McKissic) Leach. A textile worker by trade, he retired early after his first diagnosis of cancer in 1997. Jerry was a member of the Wilson Williams Lodge 351, Alcazar Temple, Phenix City Shrine Club for many years. He is survived by his loving wife Pat; daughter, Lannie (Richard Leach); four grandchildren; Cole, Ryan, Cassandra, Ronan; "Brothers" Dovert (Mavis) Helms and Theodore Feagle; three nephews and many, many first cousins. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brother James. A memorial service will be held at Grace Freewill Baptist Church (formally Auburn Road Assembly of God), 10290 Lee Road 240, Phenix City, Alabama on Saturday May 25th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 19, 2019