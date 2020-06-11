Jerry O'Neal
Googe, III
June 2, 2020
Newnan, GA.- Jerry O'Neal Googe, III passed away June 2, 2020 at the age of 79. He is predeceased by his parents, Jerry O'Neal Googe II and Verna Juliette Miller Googe; sister, Kay Patrick; and daughter, Karen M. Googe. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 38 ½ years, Jean Googe. They were married in Columbus, Georgia in January 1982. Jerry is lovingly remembered by his twin sister, Judy Burroughs and spouse, Raymond and sister, Joyce Hand and spouse, Archie; his 2 brothers, Larry Googe and spouse, Carolyn and Mark Googe and spouse, Jennifer; his 2 step sons, Mike Marcum and spouse, Lori and Ken Marcum; 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Jerry worked as a draftsman and taught drafting at Columbus Tech. Jerry loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and reading his bible. Jerry enjoyed fishing, watching the Atlanta Braves and rooting for the Auburn Tigers.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Westminster Memorial Gardens, Peachtree City. The family will receive visitors at 12:30 prior to the service at Mowell Funeral Home, Peachtree City.
Due to recent events and government guidelines, our maximum capacity is 25 people for a single event. Please consider sending condolences via email, mail, or a phone call to the family. You can visit our website at www.mowells.com for more information, as well as send online web condolences.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 11, 2020.