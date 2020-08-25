1/1
Jerry Phillip McNeal
1937 - 2020
Columbus, GA- Jerry Phillip McNeal, 83, of Columbus, GA passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. A private graveside service will be held for the extended family on Saturday, August 29, at 11:00 AM at Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA. The service will also be live-streamed for others to attend via the Striffler-Hamby website (www.SHColumbus.com) or via Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/StrifflerHamby)
Jerry was born in Columbus, GA on April 1, 1937, to W. Loy McNeal and Robbie Lee McNeal (Williams). Upon graduating from Jordan High School in 1956, Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served until 1960. After completing his enlistment, Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Gloria Chesnut, and took a job with Pratt and Whitney in Connecticut. Jerry and Gloria moved back to Columbus in 1967 when he became a police officer with the Columbus Police Department. During his career in law enforcement, Jerry completed a bachelor's and a master's degree at Columbus College (now Columbus State University). He worked for the CPD until he retired as a Captain in 1995.
Jerry was a family man who believed in working hard and living simply. He was born in Columbus and believed it to be the best place on the planet to live. Jerry ("PawPaw") was a good father who put his family first and always took care of, and doted over, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, movies, history, and good conversation, but mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family. Pawpaw believed that honesty, hard work, and loyalty were the keys to a life well lived. He was loved by many, and will be fondly remembered by his wife, children, grandchildren, in-laws, friends, and former co-workers at the Columbus Police Department.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father W. Loy McNeal, mother Robbie Lee Williams McNeal, brother Loy McNeal, and two sisters: Deloris Durham and Brenda Thomas. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Gloria Ann Chesnut McNeal, sister Danny McNeal, sons Andrew Scott McNeal and Joel Phillip McNeal, daughters Robin Leah Snipes and Jessica Lynn Tucker, sons-in-law David A. Snipes and Timothy J. Tucker, daughter-in-law Judy Sagul McNeal, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a host of friends to cherish his memory.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the McNeal family.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
