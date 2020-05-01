"Uncle" Jerry R.
Harris
September 04, 1948-
April 28, 2020
Hamilton, Ga.- "Uncle" Jerry R. Harris, 71, of Hamilton, Ga. died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at St Francis Hospital.
Tent- side services will be held 3:30 PM Friday, May 01, 2020 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus with Rev. Grant Parker officiating. A private interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the services at the funeral home.
Uncle Jerry was born September 04, 1948 in Phenix City, Al. son of the late James Houston Harris and Ruey Brunson Cardwell. Jerry was a graduate of Jordan Vocational High School where he excelled in sports. He was a black belt in karate and loved motor cycle riding on his Harley and attending NASCAR races in his famous NASCAR motor home. Jerry was a master plumber and owner of Harris Pluming Company. He was a member of the United Association of Steamfitting/Pipefitting Local 52 in Montgomery, Al. for 45 + years. He was a Free Mason life-long member of Mt. Herman Lodge #304 F&AM.
Jerry loved Alabama Football and you could always hear him in any crowd saying "ROLL TIDE ROLL".
Other than his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brothers; James Harris, Johnny Martin Harris and long-time-girlfriend Pamela Neel Harris.
Survivors include his brother; Jimmy Harris (Diane) of Columbus, Ga., sister-in-law, Nancy Harris of Columbus, Ga., nieces, Denise Harris Vining, Rhonda Harris Fuller, Kristie Harris Ford, Leigh Harris Beach, Joy Harris and, nephews, David Harris , Jimmy Harris and Rob Harris, several great nieces and nephews and one great-great niece. He is also survived by a special friend Linda Mather.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or Alzheimer's Association Columbus Chapter 5156 River Road Columbus, Ga. 31904 in memory of Mr. Jerry Harris.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Harris
September 04, 1948-
April 28, 2020
Hamilton, Ga.- "Uncle" Jerry R. Harris, 71, of Hamilton, Ga. died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at St Francis Hospital.
Tent- side services will be held 3:30 PM Friday, May 01, 2020 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus with Rev. Grant Parker officiating. A private interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the services at the funeral home.
Uncle Jerry was born September 04, 1948 in Phenix City, Al. son of the late James Houston Harris and Ruey Brunson Cardwell. Jerry was a graduate of Jordan Vocational High School where he excelled in sports. He was a black belt in karate and loved motor cycle riding on his Harley and attending NASCAR races in his famous NASCAR motor home. Jerry was a master plumber and owner of Harris Pluming Company. He was a member of the United Association of Steamfitting/Pipefitting Local 52 in Montgomery, Al. for 45 + years. He was a Free Mason life-long member of Mt. Herman Lodge #304 F&AM.
Jerry loved Alabama Football and you could always hear him in any crowd saying "ROLL TIDE ROLL".
Other than his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brothers; James Harris, Johnny Martin Harris and long-time-girlfriend Pamela Neel Harris.
Survivors include his brother; Jimmy Harris (Diane) of Columbus, Ga., sister-in-law, Nancy Harris of Columbus, Ga., nieces, Denise Harris Vining, Rhonda Harris Fuller, Kristie Harris Ford, Leigh Harris Beach, Joy Harris and, nephews, David Harris , Jimmy Harris and Rob Harris, several great nieces and nephews and one great-great niece. He is also survived by a special friend Linda Mather.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or Alzheimer's Association Columbus Chapter 5156 River Road Columbus, Ga. 31904 in memory of Mr. Jerry Harris.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 1, 2020.