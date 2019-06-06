Jesse

Maddox, Jr.

September 24, 1957-

June 1, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mr. Jesse Maddox, Jr. transitioned peacefully home on Saturday at St. Francis Hospital at the age of 61.

The son of Mrs. Dorothy Cotton Maddox of Columbus and the late Mr. Jesse Maddox, Sr., Jesse, who was affectionately known as "Jam Jr.", was born in Columbus, GA and was a 1975 graduate of Jordan Vocational High School. He was also a graduate of Columbus Technical College, obtaining a Certification as an Electrical Technician. He was a member of Greater Beallwood Baptist Church where he served in the choir. Other than his father he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerome Maddox.

Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: two sons, Derrick Bulger and Jerome Maddox (Jasmine); three grandchildren, Javion Maddox, Londyn Maddox and Jaxon Maddox; his mother, Mrs. Dorothy Maddox; a brother, Ethan Maddox (Demetria); a sister, Stephanie Shorter (YeKevius); a sister-in-law, Virginia Maddox; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Maddox will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 12 noon at Greater Beallwood Baptist Church where Reverend Adrian Chester, pastor will officiate. Reverend Willie Hill will deliver the eulogy. The interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will begin Friday at 2 p.m. with a Family Hour from 5 til 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.