|
|
Jesse Russell
Nix
May 12, 1948-
October 19, 2019
LaGrange, Georgia- Jesse Russell Nix, 71, of LaGrange, GA passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Wellstar West Georgia Hospice.
Mr. Nix was born May 12, 1948 in Columbus, GA to the late Jesse Raymond Nix and Mary Ann Frazer Nix. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was the Owner and Operator of LaGrange Farmers Market. Mr. Nix was an avid golfer, and loved cooking, fishing, being on the water. He had a strong work ethic and preferred being behind the wheel of a semi. His greatest pleasure in life was his grandchildren and spending time with them.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his sons, Cody (Jill) Nix, Brock Nix, and Mitch (Nicky) Nix; grandchildren, Jesse Nix, Sophie Nix, and Millie Ann Nix; sisters, Alyce (Alton) Williams and Linda (Bert) Maddox; several other relatives, friends and his beloved dog, "Thunder".
A Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00pm Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Oakhurst Farms Event Center, 19888 GA Hwy 219, West Point, GA 31833 with Reverend R. Allen Pruitt officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Wellstar West Georgia Hospice in memory of Jesse R. Nix.
Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.shlagrange.com.
Arrangements are by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, GA 30240 (706) 884-8636. www.shlagrange.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 23, 2019