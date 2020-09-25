Jessie B.NormanFebruary 1, 1947-September 21, 2020Columbus, GA, GA- Jessie Norman 73, of Columbus, GA died Monday, September 21, 2020 at her home. A graveside service will be held at 12PM CST at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, Hatchechubbee, Alabama.Jessie was born February 1, 1947 in Hatchechubbee, Alabama to the late Gertrude and Robert Phillips, Sr. She attended Russell County Training School and was a member of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. Jessie worked as a custodian at Swift Denim for over 15 years before retiring.Survivors include her children David Armour (Cassandra), Veronica Marshall (Michael Sr.); grandchildren, Cedric, Michael, Jessika; sister, Elizabeth Tolbert; brothers, Elijah Sr. (Isabelle), James, Leroy, Robert Jr. (Helen), Walter; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.