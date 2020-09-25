1/1
Jessie B. Norman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessie B.
Norman
February 1, 1947-
September 21, 2020
Columbus, GA, GA- Jessie Norman 73, of Columbus, GA died Monday, September 21, 2020 at her home. A graveside service will be held at 12PM CST at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, Hatchechubbee, Alabama.
Jessie was born February 1, 1947 in Hatchechubbee, Alabama to the late Gertrude and Robert Phillips, Sr. She attended Russell County Training School and was a member of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. Jessie worked as a custodian at Swift Denim for over 15 years before retiring.
Survivors include her children David Armour (Cassandra), Veronica Marshall (Michael Sr.); grandchildren, Cedric, Michael, Jessika; sister, Elizabeth Tolbert; brothers, Elijah Sr. (Isabelle), James, Leroy, Robert Jr. (Helen), Walter; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lamb's International Funeral Home
3398 Buena Vista Rd
Columbus, GA 31906
(706) 940-0744
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 24, 2020
Praying Gods peace and comfort for the family this day.
Billy Bullock
Coworker
September 23, 2020
Ms Jessie Bell will surely be missed. My deepest condolences to her children, grandchildren and siblings.
Wanda McCoy
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved