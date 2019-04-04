|
Jessie Bell
Toney
April 12, 1943-
March 29, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Jessie Bell Toney, 75, of Phenix City, AL died Friday, March 29, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Friday, April 5, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Robert Buckner, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL. Visitation will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Toney was born April 12, 1943 in Russell County, AL to the late Willie Tarver and the late Fannie B. Word. She was a homemaker.
Her survivors include two sons, Robert J. Toney and Daniel (Sheila) Toney both of Phenix City, AL; four grand children, Terrell Toney and Travis Toney both of Phenix City, AL; Talencia Toney and Mary Toney both of Greenville, GA; three brothers, George Tarver, W.C. Tarver and Daniel (Gennie) Tarver all of Phenix City, AL; sisters, Rosie Daniel and Jeraline Tarver both of Phenix City, AL and other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 4, 2019