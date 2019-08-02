Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
Ft. Mitchell, AL
View Map
1931 - 2019
Jessie Crawford Sr. Obituary
Jessie
Crawford, Sr.
December 31,1931-
July 28, 2019
Ft. Mitchell, AL- Mr. Jessie Crawford, Sr., 87, of Ft. Mitchell, AL died Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Ft. Mitchell, AL.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church, Ft. Mitchell, AL with Rev. Fredrick Small, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Crawford was born December 31, 1931 to the late Tillie Henderson. He was a member of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church for over 70 years, serving as a Deacon and church treasurer for over 50 years, served in and retired from the United States Army Reserve and was a member of Prince Hall Masonic Lodge #785. Mr. Crawford was also owner and operator of Crawford's Grocery in the Mount Olive subdivision.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Crawford; his children, Jessie Crawford, Jr., Lorinzo Crawford, Linda (Crawford) Cousin, and Ferdinard Crawford; a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 2, 2019
