|
|
Jessie
Dell Smith
August 7, 1940-
February 29, 2020
Hurtsboro, AL- Ms. Jessie Smith, 79, of Hurtsboro, AL passed Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. CST, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Paul AME Church, Hurtsboro, AL with Rev. Brandon Thornton, pastor, officiating and Rev. Kenneth W. Smith, eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 1-3 p.m CST at Taylor Funeral Home and Friday, March 6, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. CST at Stovall Funeral Home in Hurtsboro, AL with a family hour on Friday at St. Paul AME Church from 6-7 p.m. CST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Smith was born August 7, 1940 in Russell County, AL to the late James Graham and the late Lyda Lindsey. She was a 1958 graduate of Russell Country Training School and was the Manager of Hurtsboro Senior Center.
Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Massingale and Elizabeth "Lois" Smith; six sons, Jason (Jajuana), Anthony "Ray" (Mary), Kenneth (Jessimene), Danny, Willie Jr."Nickie" and Christopher (Tara); two brothers, Sam Lindsey and Lucious Lindsey; three sisters, Mattie Mae Williams, Maxine James and Bobbie Askew; 22 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; a special companion, Billy Nicks and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2020