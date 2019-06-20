Jessie J.

Barker

May 5, 1945-

June 15, 2019

Columbus, GA- Retired Petty Officer First Class Jessie J. Barker, 74, of Columbus passed on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his residence after an extended illness. Funeral service for Jessie will be conducted at Noon on Friday, June 21, 2019, in the chapel of the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, 927 Fifth Ave., Columbus. Rev. Donavon Coley, officiating. Burial, with full military honors will be held at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, AL. Viewing will be held at the funeral home from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 20, 2019. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM.

Jessie was born May 5, 1945 in Talbotton, GA, to the late Mozell Hughley and Jake Elmer Barker, Sr. He accepted Christ at an early age at Hopewell Baptist Church in Upatoi, GA. He was educated in the Muscogee County public school system and was a member of the first graduating class of 1963 at George Washington Carver High School.

After graduation, he attended Clark Atlanta University for two years and later worked in a family-owned business before enlisting in the United States Navy. He served on the USS Duluth and retired in Bremerton, WA, as Petty Officer First Class after more than 20 years of dedicated service. He later worked as a computer technician at the Naval Air Station in Meridian, MS.

Jessie loved his sisters, nieces and nephews. He spent time carpooling the children and playing computer poker with friends.

Other than his parents, Jessie was preceded in death by two brothers, Alvin L. Barker and Jake Elmer Barker Jr.

Survivors include two sisters, Wanna Barker-Wright (Benjamin) and Marjorie Barker-Jackson (Edward), both of Upatoi, Ga., a dedicated companion, Chaddie Gilford of Columbus, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Peter Jiang of the John B. Amos Cancer Center in Columbus, Preferred Care Hospice of Columbus, the Columbus Police Department and the faculty and staff of Fort Service Learning Academy.