Jessie Mae
Ingram
April 22, 1940-
May 17, 2019
Chicago, IL- Mrs. Jessie Mae Ingram, 79, formerly of Seale, AL, passed Friday, May 17, 2019.
Funeral service will be Friday, May 24, 2019 at 12 noon EST in the C.T Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Rev. John Caldwell, officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 1 - 8 p.m. with a family hour from 5 - 7 p.m. according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Ingram was born April 22, 1940 in Seale, AL to the late Silver Sanders and Ella Mae Adams Sanders. She worked tirelessly in the textile industry until her retirement in 2008.
Survivors include her daughters, Sandra Ingram (Bruce Keene) and Ella Sanders McCray; two grandchildren, Elliot Sanders McCray and Erica Goodwin; two sisters, Betty Jean (Adams) Miller and Geraldine Adams; one brother Ambrose Adams, Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 23, 2019