Jessie N.
Robinson
July 22, 1938-
May 12, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Jessie Neil Robinson pass away May 12, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital at the age of 81. The son of the late Arthur R. and Amanda Robinson, Mr. Robinson was born in Phenix City, AL on July 22, 1938. He was employed with Bibb Mill for a few years before serving for over 40 years as a driver at Phenix Auto Parts. He was a devoted husband, father, and brother who loved fishing, hunting and spending quality time with his children. Mr. Robinson was of Baptist faith.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by Rosie Robinson; two sons, Micheal Robinson and Terrance Hunt, and five siblings, Mary Lois Robinson, Ozella Robinson, Kathleen Robinson, R. B. Kirk, and Arthur Robinson. Survivors include: his wife, Mrs. Marietta Robinson; his children, Kenneth Robinson (Zina), Erick Robinson (Tiffany), Kim Robinson (Ester) and Antonio Robinson (Quita), Gwendolyn Robinson, Erick Carter, Lashara Mason (Ronald), Chris Murray, Crystal Murray and Antoinette Murray; a daughter-in-law, Laura Robinson; 87 grandchildren to include a devoted grandson, Xzavion Robinson, 64 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren, a godson, Pedro Herrera (Cal); two sisters, Mary Pearl Robinson, Shirleen Robinson;a sister-in-law, Minnie Kirk; a host of nieces and nephews to include Charles Newman, cousins and friends to include Mark Warner and Delmar Manaiza.
A Private Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Robinson will be Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Robinson
July 22, 1938-
May 12, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Jessie Neil Robinson pass away May 12, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital at the age of 81. The son of the late Arthur R. and Amanda Robinson, Mr. Robinson was born in Phenix City, AL on July 22, 1938. He was employed with Bibb Mill for a few years before serving for over 40 years as a driver at Phenix Auto Parts. He was a devoted husband, father, and brother who loved fishing, hunting and spending quality time with his children. Mr. Robinson was of Baptist faith.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by Rosie Robinson; two sons, Micheal Robinson and Terrance Hunt, and five siblings, Mary Lois Robinson, Ozella Robinson, Kathleen Robinson, R. B. Kirk, and Arthur Robinson. Survivors include: his wife, Mrs. Marietta Robinson; his children, Kenneth Robinson (Zina), Erick Robinson (Tiffany), Kim Robinson (Ester) and Antonio Robinson (Quita), Gwendolyn Robinson, Erick Carter, Lashara Mason (Ronald), Chris Murray, Crystal Murray and Antoinette Murray; a daughter-in-law, Laura Robinson; 87 grandchildren to include a devoted grandson, Xzavion Robinson, 64 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren, a godson, Pedro Herrera (Cal); two sisters, Mary Pearl Robinson, Shirleen Robinson;a sister-in-law, Minnie Kirk; a host of nieces and nephews to include Charles Newman, cousins and friends to include Mark Warner and Delmar Manaiza.
A Private Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Robinson will be Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 22, 2020.