Reverend Dr. Jessie
Sumbry
May 30,1944-
March 31, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Reverend Jessie James Sumbry, known by many as "Uncle Jesse" and/ or "Rev. Lowdown" departed this life on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York.
Reverend Sumbry was born on May 30, 1944, in Phenix City, Alabama, to the late Deacon F.C. Sr. and the late Mrs. Annie Mae Davis Sumbry. He was educated in the public school system of Phenix City and is a graduate of South Girard High School (1964). He migrated to New York in 1966. He is also a graduate of the Manhattan Bible Institute and attended Medgar Evers College and New York School of the Bible at Nyack College.
He met the Love of his life Patricia Brown Sumbry on the second Sunday in April, 1978 at the Brownsville Community Baptist Church and they have been inseparable ever since. They united into Holy Matrimony on August 23, 1980 in Brooklyn, NY.
He joined the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church at an early age and would often return to preach for the family and class reunion services. He received the call to the ministry and received his license in June, 1975 to preach while attending the Glover Memorial Baptist Church under the leadership of his mentor, the late Reverend L. P. Taylor. He served as pastor of Greater St. Johns Baptist Church in St. Albans, New York for 10 years and began his pastorate at the King Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church on the first Sunday of January, 1991 and he just commemorated his 29th Pastoral Anniversary March 15, 2020.
He retired from the Brooklyn Union Gas Company (National Grid) as an inspector in June, 1997 after serving over 26 years.
Under his gifted direction and inspirational leadership, Reverend Sumbry developed vital outreach programs to enrich the spiritual life of his church members and the life of the surrounding communities. These programs include:
Reverend Sumbry was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers F.C Sumbry Jr. and Eddie Sumbry, two sisters Annie Ruth Franklin and Clara Martin, one grandson Kenneth Lamar.
He is survived by his Lovely wife of 39 years, Patricia Brown Sumbry of Brooklyn, NY, one son and four daughters Khalid Sumbry, Brooklyn, NY, Yolanda (Curtis) Williams, Columbus, GA, Tawanda (Reginald) Walker, Killeen Texas, Danielle Pitts, Powder Spring, GA, Na'Imah Sumbry, Phenix City, AL; six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren three sisters Elizabeth (Norval) Stewart, Brooklyn, NY, Julia Mae (James) Echols, Phenix City, AL, Virginia Sumbry Scruggs, Columbus ,GA; Three Brother- in- laws Cabis (Lenora) Brown, Rahway, NJ, Jonethan Utsey, St. George, SC, Neil McPhatter Jamaica, NY; Three Sisters- in- laws Margaret Sumbry, Phenix City, AL, Mary Helen Fields, Walterboro, SC and Martha Hodges, Smoaks, SC. One god mother Johnnie Brown, Brooklyn, NY. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren's and friends and his King Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church family.
Reverend Sumbry's last sermon was entitled "Have You Seen the Lord" St. John 20: 24-25
Reverend Sumbry viewing will be on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at New Generation Memorial Mortuary (418 South Seale Road Phenix City, AL) from 4:00-6:00pm. Private Committal Service Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Garden.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 6, 2020