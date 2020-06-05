Jessie Williams
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessie
Williams
February 1, 1946-
May 27, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Jessie James Williams, 86, of Phenix City, AL passed Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, June 5, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Williams was born February 1, 1946 in Villula, AL to the late Shep Williams and the late Alberta Williams. He was a member of Resurrection Full Gospel Baptist Church and was employed with Alexander Contracting Company.
Survivors include a special friend, Addie Mae Matthews; seven siblings, Catherine Allen, Bertha Mae (Sammy) Pritchett, Gloria (Shepherd) Barclay, Tony Williams, Walter Jerome Williams and Michael Lee (Barbara) Williams; one step-son, Sammy (Doris) Matthews; five step-daughters, Willie Mae Holloway, Estelle Davis, Brenda Sanders, Terri (Rick) Allen and Jeanette Coppins; nine grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 2, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved