JessieWilliamsFebruary 1, 1946-May 27, 2020Phenix City, AL- Mr. Jessie James Williams, 86, of Phenix City, AL passed Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Columbus, GA.A private service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, June 5, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.Mr. Williams was born February 1, 1946 in Villula, AL to the late Shep Williams and the late Alberta Williams. He was a member of Resurrection Full Gospel Baptist Church and was employed with Alexander Contracting Company.Survivors include a special friend, Addie Mae Matthews; seven siblings, Catherine Allen, Bertha Mae (Sammy) Pritchett, Gloria (Shepherd) Barclay, Tony Williams, Walter Jerome Williams and Michael Lee (Barbara) Williams; one step-son, Sammy (Doris) Matthews; five step-daughters, Willie Mae Holloway, Estelle Davis, Brenda Sanders, Terri (Rick) Allen and Jeanette Coppins; nine grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.