My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Jessie
Williams
February 1, 1946-
May 27, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Jessie James Williams, 86, of Phenix City, AL passed Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, June 5, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Williams was born February 1, 1946 in Villula, AL to the late Shep Williams and the late Alberta Williams. He was a member of Resurrection Full Gospel Baptist Church and was employed with Alexander Contracting Company.
Survivors include a special friend, Addie Mae Matthews; seven siblings, Catherine Allen, Bertha Mae (Sammy) Pritchett, Gloria (Shepherd) Barclay, Tony Williams, Walter Jerome Williams and Michael Lee (Barbara) Williams; one step-son, Sammy (Doris) Matthews; five step-daughters, Willie Mae Holloway, Estelle Davis, Brenda Sanders, Terri (Rick) Allen and Jeanette Coppins; nine grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 5, 2020.