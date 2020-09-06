1/
Jewette Kirkland "Beanie" Duke
1941 - 2020
Jewette Kirkland "Beanie"
Duke
10/19/1941-
09/04/2020
Opelika, Alabama- Mrs. Jewette Kirkland "Beanie" Duke, age 78, of Valley, Alabama passed away on Friday, September 4th, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama. She was born on October 19th, 1941 in Columbus, Georgia.
Mrs. Duke is survived by her children, Pamela (Joseph Clemons) Turner-Vayda of Valley, Alabama, Jimmie J. (Tonja) Duke, Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida, and Gordon M. (Debbie) Duke of Phenix City, Alabama; nine grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; numerous loved nieces and nephews; sons in love, Steve Turner, Jeffrey Gong, and Jeff Sellers; her faithful dog, Phoebe.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie "Pops" Duke, Sr.; her parents; all of her siblings.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family respectfully declines the gift of flowers and asks that donations be made to one's favorite charity in memory of Mrs. Duke.
Mrs. Duke was of the Baptist faith. She was loved by all and called "Mamma" by many. She loved her family, the Atlanta Braves, the Auburn Tigers, and the mountains.
A sunset is not an ending but pause before a fresh start.
Please visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownsrvicefh.com to leave a condolence for her family, to share a memory of Mrs. Duke, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.
Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Brown Funeral Home
3700 20th Ave
Valley, AL 36854
334-768-2141
