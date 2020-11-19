Jill Rawls MullinOctober 14, 1932 - November 17, 2020Smiths Station, Alabama - Jill Rawls Mullin, 88, died at home on November 17, 2020 following a brief illness. A resident of Smiths Station, Alabama in her later life, Jill was born in Columbus, Georgia on October 14, 1932, the daughter of Elgin Gray and Margaret Trussell Rawls. She attended Wynnton Elementary School, Columbus High School and Auburn University. At both Columbus High and Auburn, she was a varsity cheerleader and an excellent student. At CHS she was a member of the National Honor Society and the Debate Club. At Auburn she was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority.Jill was an avid reader, an accomplished hostess and a Duplicate Bridge Grand Master. She served for many years as Secretary for Rental Service Company, which she and her husband S.L. Mullin founded in 1954.She had an excellent business background which served them well.She is survived by her three children; Margaret M. Page (John) of Columbus, Ann Mullin of Huntsville, Al. and S.L. Mullin Jr. (Suzanne) of Columbus; grandchildren Michael Mullin Woodruff (Dana), Jill Woodruff King (Jesse), Truett Barber Fink (Adam), Alfred Ray Barber Jr. (Christine),William Ogletree, S.L. Mullin V(Kelly),Kate Mullin Williford (Hamp), Allie Mullin Howard (Trevor), and numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters, Kay Rawls Winn of Columbus and Janice Rawls Williams. Special friends and extended family are Lula and Charles Jones and Charlotte and Jere Copeland.A family funeral will be held at Philadelphia Baptist Church in Smiths Station, Al. on November 20, 2020 with the Rev. Kevin Calhoun officiating. You may choose to honor Jill's memory with contributions to, Philadelphia Baptist Church or PAWS.