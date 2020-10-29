JillTartJuly 1, 1942-October 26, 2020COLUMBUS, GA- Jill Murphy Tart, 78-years-old, ran into the arms of Jesus on Monday, October 26, 2020, after a short struggle with cancer.Jill was born on July 1, 1942, in Langdale, AL to James E. Murphy and Connie O. Murphy (Andrews). She was known for her love of God and love for others. Throughout her life, she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many, who even now are being changed by her witness of constant nurturing, love, and faith. She loved to laugh, and to this day, the thought of her singing her "special" version of Happy Birthday brings a smile to the face of everyone that had the privilege of hearing it.After graduating as valedictorian from Jordan High School in 1960, she met her sweetheart, Robert Tart and then married. They remained in love through 40 years of marriage until Bob's death 2002. Jill & Bob raised their three boys, Kevin, Ryan, and Alan, over the years in Columbus, GA. Jill was always involved in the life of her family. She never missed a Little League Baseball game, marching band competition, wrestling tournament, or a track meet. She was always there to support her family.Jill is survived by her three boys, Kevin Tart (Sherri) of Carrollton, GA, Ryan Tart of Canton, GA, and Alan Tart (David) of Bethesda, MD - Five grandchildren, BriAnne Ledford (Jeremy), Mackenzie Fidati (Kevin), Savannah Tart, Grandin Tart, Bailey Tart, and Madison Tart – two great grandchildren, Landon Ledford & Leah Kate Ledford. She is also survived by her sister, Wanda Logan.There will be a private visitation and funeral due to the Covid-19 Pandemic at Striffler Hamby Mortuary on Macon Rd in Columbus on Thursday, October 29. The service will be officiated by her son, Rev. Kevin Tart.The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support in many heart-felt forms from so many.