Minister Jim
Williams, Jr.
July 4, 1951-
August 16, 2019
Buena Vista, GA- Minister Jim Williams Jr., 68, of Buena Vista, GA passed Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Columbus Hospice House. Funeral services will be 1:00PM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Christian Valley Church, 11175 GA Hwy 315, Cataula, GA with the Pastor Rev. Eric Seldon, officiating according to Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service LLC, 1605 3rd Ave., Columbus, GA, 706-327-9293. Visitations will be 5:00PM-8:00PM, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Nazarene Church of Christ, 2286 Pineville Road, Buena Vista, GA and 10:00AM-6:00PM Friday, August 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Minister Williams was born on July 04, 1951 in Midland, GA to the late Jim and Mahalia Culpepper Williams. He received his education in the Harris County School System. He accepted Christ as his Savior at an early age and was a Minister and member of Christian Valley Church, Cataula, GA. He was previously employed with Fieldcrest Mills, Leary & Brown and George Denson Construction. He was a Master Carpenter and local businessman. Minister Williams is survived by his loving wife, Adrienne E. Williams, children, Kelsey (Monica)Sales, Cedric(Lena) Williams, Kimberly(Craig) Allen, Jawaiian Sales, Jessica(Jose)Sales-Velasquez, Kendra Da'Shon(Sidney)Douglas and DeRhonte(Candice) Owens; two sisters Hattie P. Seldon, Mattie W. Brown; both of Columbus, GA; one brother Elder Johnny Williams (Pearl) of Jacksonville, Fl., 19 grandchildren, several sisters in law, brothers in law and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019