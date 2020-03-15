Home

POWERED BY

Services
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map

Jimmie L. Filmore


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmie L. Filmore Obituary
Jimmie L.
Filmore
June 25, 1946-
March 12, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Jimmie Lee Filmore transitioned home peacefully Thursday at the Piedmont Midtown Medical Center. He was 73 years of age.
The son of Limmie, Sr. and Leola Scott Filmore, Mr. Filmore was born in Auburn, AL and was a graduate Drake High School. He was a devout member of Greater Beulah Baptist Church were he served as a Deacon and with the Choir. He was employed for many years as a forklift driver at Data Tech and the Columbus Carpet Mills. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mrs. Carolyn Cook Filmore, and one siblings, Ella Mae Geiger, Limmie Filmore, Jr. and Hattie Green. Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his children, Altovise D. Filmore and Christopher Filmore (Pocahontas); five grandchildren, Christopher II, Celena, Charles, Charis and Cira; a great grandchild, Serenity; one brother, Willie Filmore (Daisy); three sisters, Ida M. Cleveland, Minnie Filmore and Rosie Richardson; loving in-laws, Sidney Weaver, James Wiggins, Doris Gillespie, Jacqueline Tisdale (James) Nadine Kendrick and Mamie Kendrick; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Filmore will be held Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. at Progressive Funeral Home Chapel with interment at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday, 2 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Progressive Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -