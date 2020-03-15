|
Jimmie L.
Filmore
June 25, 1946-
March 12, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Jimmie Lee Filmore transitioned home peacefully Thursday at the Piedmont Midtown Medical Center. He was 73 years of age.
The son of Limmie, Sr. and Leola Scott Filmore, Mr. Filmore was born in Auburn, AL and was a graduate Drake High School. He was a devout member of Greater Beulah Baptist Church were he served as a Deacon and with the Choir. He was employed for many years as a forklift driver at Data Tech and the Columbus Carpet Mills. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mrs. Carolyn Cook Filmore, and one siblings, Ella Mae Geiger, Limmie Filmore, Jr. and Hattie Green. Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his children, Altovise D. Filmore and Christopher Filmore (Pocahontas); five grandchildren, Christopher II, Celena, Charles, Charis and Cira; a great grandchild, Serenity; one brother, Willie Filmore (Daisy); three sisters, Ida M. Cleveland, Minnie Filmore and Rosie Richardson; loving in-laws, Sidney Weaver, James Wiggins, Doris Gillespie, Jacqueline Tisdale (James) Nadine Kendrick and Mamie Kendrick; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Filmore will be held Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. at Progressive Funeral Home Chapel with interment at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday, 2 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 15, 2020