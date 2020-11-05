Jimmie L.
Franklin
December 26, 1925-
October 31, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Jimmie L. Franklin, 94, of Phenix City, AL passed on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Phenix City, AL. Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. EST, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Rev. Nathaniel Copeland, officiating. Public visitation will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 1-5 p.m.
Mr. Franklin was born December 26, 1925 in Oswitchee, AL to the late Alfred B. Franklin and the late Argusta (Gussie) James Franklin. He served as Staff Sergeant in the United States Army, retired from Ft. Benning as a Motor Vehicle Forman and was a faithful member of Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church.
He leaves to cherish his memories his seven children, Johnny (Alice) Franklin of Lithonia, GA, Kathy Franklin (Donald) Smith of Chesapeake, VA, Kenneth (Patricia) Franklin of Fayetteville, GA, Terry (Gwendolyn) Franklin of Fayetteville, NC, Debra Sue Franklin (Clifford) Rolle, Joycelyn Franklin Thomas and Ronald Franklin all of Decatur, GA; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gaines Chapel AME Church in memory of Mr. Jimmie L. Franklin. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
