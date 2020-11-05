1/1
Jimmie L. Franklin
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmie L.
Franklin
December 26, 1925-
October 31, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Jimmie L. Franklin, 94, of Phenix City, AL passed on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Phenix City, AL. Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. EST, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Rev. Nathaniel Copeland, officiating. Public visitation will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 1-5 p.m.
Mr. Franklin was born December 26, 1925 in Oswitchee, AL to the late Alfred B. Franklin and the late Argusta (Gussie) James Franklin. He served as Staff Sergeant in the United States Army, retired from Ft. Benning as a Motor Vehicle Forman and was a faithful member of Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church.
He leaves to cherish his memories his seven children, Johnny (Alice) Franklin of Lithonia, GA, Kathy Franklin (Donald) Smith of Chesapeake, VA, Kenneth (Patricia) Franklin of Fayetteville, GA, Terry (Gwendolyn) Franklin of Fayetteville, NC, Debra Sue Franklin (Clifford) Rolle, Joycelyn Franklin Thomas and Ronald Franklin all of Decatur, GA; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gaines Chapel AME Church in memory of Mr. Jimmie L. Franklin. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the registry.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Ft. Mitchell National
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved