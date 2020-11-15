1/1
Jimmie L. "Janice" Holmes
1934 - 2020
January 17, 1934 - November 6, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Mrs. Jimmie L. Holmes, 87, of Columbus passed on Friday, November 6, 2020. A Graveside service for Mrs. Holmes will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Columbus. Rev. David L. Stallion, Sr. will be officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. There will be no viewing.
Mrs. Jimmie L. Holmes, affectionately known as Janice was born on January 17, 1934 to the late Fred Adams and Essie Mae Wiley.
At an early age, Janice joined Prospect A.M.E. Church in Blakely, Georgia and after moving to Columbus she joined Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. She worked with the scouting program at Mt. Pilgrim for over 20 years. Janice is preceded in death by her husband, SFC (Ret.) Carl J. Holmes; her sisters, Elvira Smith, Rose Evelyn Franklin, Marion Vincent and Leila Fryer; her brothers, Ralph George and Kincey Wiley, Jr.
Surviving yet feeling a definite loss is one daughter, Linda Blackshear (Ron); two sons, Richard Holmes (Linda) and Bruce Holmes (Lisa); three sisters, Gladys George, Mary Jean Joyner, Betty Wiley-Hooks; one brother, Benjamin Wiley; three grandchildren, Stephen and Mark Holmes and Danielle Tab; one great grandson, Levi; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.



Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-8713
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 14, 2020
Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs.
Janice McDougal
Friend
November 14, 2020
