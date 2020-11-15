Jimmie L. "Janice" HolmesJanuary 17, 1934 - November 6, 2020Columbus, Georgia - Mrs. Jimmie L. Holmes, 87, of Columbus passed on Friday, November 6, 2020. A Graveside service for Mrs. Holmes will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Columbus. Rev. David L. Stallion, Sr. will be officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. There will be no viewing.Mrs. Jimmie L. Holmes, affectionately known as Janice was born on January 17, 1934 to the late Fred Adams and Essie Mae Wiley.At an early age, Janice joined Prospect A.M.E. Church in Blakely, Georgia and after moving to Columbus she joined Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. She worked with the scouting program at Mt. Pilgrim for over 20 years. Janice is preceded in death by her husband, SFC (Ret.) Carl J. Holmes; her sisters, Elvira Smith, Rose Evelyn Franklin, Marion Vincent and Leila Fryer; her brothers, Ralph George and Kincey Wiley, Jr.Surviving yet feeling a definite loss is one daughter, Linda Blackshear (Ron); two sons, Richard Holmes (Linda) and Bruce Holmes (Lisa); three sisters, Gladys George, Mary Jean Joyner, Betty Wiley-Hooks; one brother, Benjamin Wiley; three grandchildren, Stephen and Mark Holmes and Danielle Tab; one great grandson, Levi; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.