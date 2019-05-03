Jimmie Lee

Hogan

April 20, 1941-

April 24, 2019

Hartford, CT- Jimmie Lee Hogan, 78, of

Hartford, CT, passed away on April 24, 2019. He was born in Columbus, GA on April 20, 1941 and graduated from Spencer High School. Jimmie leaves his wife, Lillian (Gaddy) Hogan of Hartford, CT; a son, Todd P. Hogan of North Haven, CT; a daughter, Lenora L. Hogan of East Hartford, CT; a sister, Beatrice H. Boone of Rome, GA and mother-in-law, Susie Gaddy of Hartford, CT. He also leaves a host of extended family including three sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, many nieces and nephews, three Godchildren, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Jim Hogans and Ethel (Billings) Hogans and two sisters, Ethel Berry and Clara Hogan. Jimmie was a member of Victory Cathedral in Hartford, CT and retired from Allied Printing in Manchester, CT after many years of service.

A homegoing service for Jimmie Hogan will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Victory Cathedral, 205 Bellevue St., Hartford, CT 06120 with viewing from 10-11 a.m., service at 11 a.m., followed by interment in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT 06095 has care of his arrangements. To read his extended obituary, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.