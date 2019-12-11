|
|
Rev. Jimmy A.
Holman
April 5, 1936-
December 9, 2019
Adairsville, GA- Rev. Jimmy A. Holman, age 83 of Adairsville, GA, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, December 12th at 3 PM at Hilton Terrace Baptist Church in Columbus, GA. Entombment will follow in Park Hill Cemetery in Columbus, GA.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 11th from 4 PM until 7 PM at Thomas Funeral Home. Jimmy will lie in state on Thursday, December 12th from 1 PM until the funeral hour at 3 PM at Hilton Terrace Baptist Church in Columbus, GA.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Georgia Baptist Health Care Foundation at 6405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth, GA 30097, in memory of Rev. Jimmy A. Holman.
You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com
Thomas Funeral Home oversees the arrangements for Rev. Jimmy A. Holman.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 11, 2019