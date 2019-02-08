|
|
Rev. Jimmy Andrew
Averett
December 20, 1950-
February 2, 2019
Phenix City, AL - Rev. Jimmy Andrew Averett, 68, Phenix City, AL, passed on February 2, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, February 09, 2019 at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Dr. Raymond Cochran, pastor, Dr. H.C. McGruder, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, February 8, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Rev. Averett was born December 20, 1950 in Holy Trinity, AL to the late Warren Averett and Senora Averett. He was the current pastor of Antioch Baptist Church, Midway, AL and Macedonia Baptist Church, Hamilton, GA; Member of Phi Beta Sigma, Inc. Fraternity. He retired from the Russell County School System and worked at Barbour County High School.
Survivors include, three sisters, Patricia Jackson, Frances Terrell (Clifford) and Viola Hoskins (John); one brother, Charlie Averett; a devoted friend, Ronald "Talley" Harper and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 8, 2019