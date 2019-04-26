Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Jimmy Lee Long Sr.

Jimmy Lee Long Sr. Obituary
Jimmy Lee
Long, Sr.
July 4, 1937-
April 17, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Jimmy Lee Long, Sr., 81, of Columbus, GA died Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Pastor Betty Jackson-Sparks, officiating. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, April 26, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Long was born July 4, 1937 in Phenix City, AL to the late Frank Long, Sr. and the late Lorene Mathews Long. He served in the US Navy; he was the first African American Police Officer in Phenix City, AL and a member of Mount Commodore A.M.E. Church, Midland, GA.
His survivors include his three daughters, Deborah (Jeffrey) Johnson of Columbus, GA; Vicki (Benjamin) Roy of Midland, GA and Jacqueline(Ronald) Johnson of Covington, GA; one son, Jimmy Long, Jr. of Columbus, GA; one sister, Ellen Dolman; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019
