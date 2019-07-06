Home

Jimmy Majors


1958 - 2019
Jimmy Majors Obituary
Jimmy
Majors
December 11, 1958-
July 1, 2019
Columbus, GA- Jimmy Lee Majors, 60, of Columbus, GA, passed on Monday, July 1, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Curtis Coleman, officiating, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Jimmy Lee Majors, affectionately known as "Danny Ray" was born December 11, 1958 in Opelika, AL to the late Danny Lee Majors and the late Minnie Coleman-Majors. He was employed with Neal Brother Tire Company and J&J Tires.
Survivors include three daughters, Shanta Kimbrough (Esonia), Artisma Samuel and Latwyla Harris; three sons, Quincis Majors, Artimas Samuel and Vontavious Samuel; three sisters, Minnie Lee Williams, Jane Ellen Florence and Mary Jane Majors; two brothers, Willie James Majors and Danny Lee Majors; seven grandchildren; special friend, Annette Jones and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfunerlhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 6, 2019
