Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Jimmy Powell


1934 - 2019
Jimmy Powell Obituary
Jimmy
Powell
August 8, 1934-
December 3, 2019
Fortson, GA- James Franklin Powell "Jimmy", age 85, of Fortson, Georgia passed away on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at his home. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, a visitation of family and friends will be held one hour prior to services. Burial will be in Parkhill Cemetery following services.
Jimmy was born August 8, 1934; the son of Clarence James Powell and Myrtle Janie Watson Powell. Jimmy has lived in greater Columbus area throughout his life, he graduated from Jordan High School in 1952, shortly after graduation he served in U. S Navy. After his service, Jimmy returned home where entered the IBEW apprenticeship school and over the next few years became a Master Electrician. Using his skills Jimmy was a member of I.B.E.W Local 613, and he worked for Conner Brothers & Caddell Construction on Fort Benning. Jimmy married Betty J. Warren, they were married for 50 years, and they had one son Tracy. He was a member of Morningside Baptist Church and attended Men's Adult Sunday School Class. He was a member of the BK coffee group that would meet on Veterans Parkway. Jimmy was an avid Baseball fan and he enjoyed coaching, he coached the Viking's at East Columbus Babe Ruth. He had a great run with the '69 All-Stars who lost to North Columbus 1-0 in the state championship; that North Columbus team lost to El Segundo, CA in the Babe Ruth World Series.
Jimmy is preceded in death by: his wife, Betty; his parents; and a brother Milton Powell Sr. Survivors included: his son, Tracy (Susan) Powell; two sisters Sarah Gallops, Betty Land; grandchildren, Kylie Powell, Carson Powell; numerous nieces, nephews, family friends, and his beloved dog Boomer that will cherish his memory.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Powell family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 6, 2019
