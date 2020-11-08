Jimmy Ray
Newman
December 14, 1938-
November 5, 2020
Marietta, GA- Jimmy Ray Newman, age 81, of Woodstock, GA. Passed away peacefully at his residence on November 5, 2020 in Woodstock, GA. A visitation for family and friends will be Monday, November 9, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. A Celebration of Jimmy's life will follow at 11:00 am in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd. Columbus, GA. A private Burial will occur in Midland City, AL Cemetery Monday, November 9, 2020.
Jimmy was born on December 14, 1938 to loving parents, Alton and Lala Rebecca Newman, in Dale County Alabama. He graduated from Jordan High School in 1958, and soon was drafted into the United States Army. After Mr. Newman was discharged from the Army he went on to be a Gemologist and manager at Swest Jewelry store before retiring. Jimmy was a well-liked person, he loved motorcycles and the Lord. He was a member of the Faith on Wheels Ministry and First Baptist Church of Woodstock. Jimmy was a jokester and an avid story teller. He always encouraged his family and friends to get involved and to attend church every chance they got. Jimmy will always be remembered for how he ended each conversation with "Jesus loves you, and so do I".
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Roy Newman, Wilmer Newman and Ralph Newman; sisters, Myrtle Gayles, Margaret Pevey and Martha Cusson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; his son, Norman Newman; daughter, Lala Newman and a grandson, Christian Newman; cousins; nieces; nephews; other family members and many friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; his son, Norman Newman; daughter, Lala Newman and a grandson, Christian Newman; cousins; nieces; nephews; other family members and many friends.
