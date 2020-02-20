|
|
Jimmy Wayne
Mancil Sr.
August 14, 1947-
February 5, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Jimmy Mancil, 72, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Ocala, FL where he has resided for 17 years. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 beginning at 2:00pm at River of Life Church in Phenix City, Alabama.
Jimmy was born on August 14, 1947 to Jack and Francis Mancil. He worked for many years in the automotive paint and body industry. He enjoyed cheering on Alabama Crimson Tide football, playing horseshoes, and spending time with family and friends. Jimmy was a fun-loving "kid at heart" who never met a stranger.
Jimmy is survived by his loving children Jimmy Mancil Jr. and Connie Cook, their spouses Katherine Mancil and Russell Cook, as well, as 5 grandchildren, Carissa, Jake, Joseph, Rebecca and Julie, one great-grandson, Jacen, all of whom held a special place in his heart. He is also survived by his sister Helen Foxworth, brother Jackie Mancil and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister Sue Lester and her husband Lance Lester, brother-in-law Howard Foxworth and former sister-in-law Donna Fletcher.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2020