SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
2000 Kay Circle
View Map
Joan A. Hawkins


1933 - 2020
Joan A. Hawkins Obituary
Joan A.
Hawkins
August 25, 1933-
February 20, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Joan A. Hawkins, 86, of Columbus, Georgia passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Columbus, Georgia.
A Mass of Resurrection will be 11:30 AM, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church, located 2000 Kay Circle. Father Robert Schlageter will officiate. The interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 1 PM until 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Hawkins was born August 25, 1933 in Columbus, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Charles Williams and Exa Mae Harris. Mrs. Hawkins retired from the Mildred Terry Library after thirty years of exemplary service.
Mrs. Hawkins was a member of the St. Anne Catholic Church where she was a choir member. She was also a member of the Mad Hatter's social club.
Devoted survivors include: sons, Grayling (Dinah) Hawkins and Jayson Hawkins; a daughter Tracie Sammons; a sister, Peggy Edwards; seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and a host of other close relatives and friends.
Please visit our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 26, 2020
