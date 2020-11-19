Joan Davidson Mize Holder
September 3, 1934 - November 17, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Joan Davidson Mize Holder, 86, of Columbus, Georgia died November 17, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Hospital.
A private family graveside service will be held at Parkhill Cemetery on November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Robert Beckum and Dr. Kevin Calhoun officiating according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, Ga. 31907. The services will be live streamed beginning at 11:00 a.m. on www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Joan was born September 3, 1934 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Joseph Quentin and Maude (Memi) Adams Davidson. She attended Wynnton Elementary School and Columbus High School in Columbus, and graduated from Auburn University in 1955. Joan returned to Columbus and was an elementary school teacher at Rigdon Road Elementary School. In 1956, she married George Wright Mize and together they had four sons. Following George's death in 1971, Joan married John Henry Holder, Jr. in 1974 and she became the proud mother of three stepdaughters. She was blessed with a wonderful family of which she was the unquestioned matriarch and she often said that her greatest treasure was her family. She was a gracious hostess to the entire family, on vacations, holidays, "Masters" parties and when watching Auburn football games together. In addition to enjoying her family to the fullest extent possible, she also enjoyed cooking, reading, being with friends and playing bridge.
Joan was a dedicated member of this community, having served as the President of the Junior League of Columbus, a Director of Muscogee Manor Nursing Home, a member of the Board of Trustees of Historic Columbus Foundation, a Director of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce, and served on the boards of many other civic organizations.
Joan was a woman of great faith and a lifelong member of St. Luke United Methodist Church. She was active in the life of St. Luke, having served as the Secretary of the Administrative Board, a member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class, chairman of the Altar Guild and many other roles and duties for her beloved church.
Other than her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved husbands, George Wright Mize and John Henry Holder, Jr. ,sister, Barbara Davidson Henkel, and brother, J. Quentin Davidson, Jr.
She is survived by her four sons and their wives, George Wright Mize, Jr. (Genie) , David Quentin Mize (Lisa), Carter Lanier Mize ( "J" ) and John Madison Mize (Tracey) all of Columbus, three stepdaughters, Carol Ann Holder, Jerrilyn Holder Helbing and Kathy Holder Smith, ( Butch), ten grandchildren, David Quentin Mize, Jr. (Tara), Sallie Davidson Mize (David), George Wright Mize, III (Brandy), Mary Adams Mize Kinney (Cliff), Mallory Flournoy Mize, Carter Lanier Mize, Jr., Jack Wright Mize, Kathryn Killingsworth Mize, Madison Laine Mize, and Kirkland Ann Mize; five step-grandchildren,three great grandchildren (and one on the way) and four step-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in her memory to St. Luke United Methodist Church in Columbus, Georgia or a charity of your choice
.
