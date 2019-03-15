Joan Smith

Cheves

June 7, 1929-

March 13, 2019

Columbus, GA- Joan Smith Cheves, 89, of Columbus, GA died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, March 13, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 PM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 1st Ave. Columbus, GA 31901 with the Rev. Danny Dieth, Pastor, officiating. A private interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church reception hall, according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.

Mrs. Cheves was born June 7, 1929 in Athens, AL, daughter of the late Tom Paine Smith and Mabel Claire Smith. She graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Home Economics. She retired from United Cities Gas Company (now Liberty Utilities), where she was a home economist.

While at United Cities, she edited numerous cookbooks, traveled throughout the Southeast presenting cooking shows and demonstrations for schools and women's organizations, and was a local television personality who regularly presented cooking shows (similar to the format made famous by today's food networks). In addition, she taught middle school English, worked at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, AL, and wrote a newspaper column in Cleveland, TN. Her most cherished role, though, was that of homemaker and mother.

She was a faithful and dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church, having served as Deacon and in numerous other positions during her long membership.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William (Bill) Cheves.

Mrs. Cheves is survived by her four children: son, Allen Taber (Sandra), Claire Bowen (Charles), Kittye Bell and Edith Taber; two step-children: Sandy Cheves Dunlap (Bill) and Dianne Cheves Mitchell (John); 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to convey special gratitude to close friends and caretakers, Vivian Taber and B.J. Jones.

As Mrs. Cheves was known for her kindness, optimism, and remarkable generosity, the family wishes to honor her pattern of charity by requesting donations to the following in lieu of flowers: First Presbyterian Church, Columbus Hospice, and the Children's Tumor Foundation.

