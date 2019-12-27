Home

Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Canaan Baptist Church
in the sanctuary
Joann Freeman


1948 - 2019
Joann Freeman Obituary
Joann
Freeman
April 24, 1948-
December 15, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Joann Freeman of Columbus passed away quietly Sunday at her home at the age of 71.
A native of Talbotton, GA., and the daughter of the late John W. and Mollie Gorman Freeman, Ms. Freeman received her Bachelors degree from Ft. Valley State University and her Masters degree from Cambridge University. Residing in Boston, MA., for many years, she was an Educator for the Boston City Schools for 15 years. Upon moving to Columbus, she was employed as an Educator for the Muscogee County School District for 15 years, having taught at Clubview, Muscogee and Benning Hills Elementary Schools prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Georgia Association of Educators, Muscogee Educators Association and the Georgia Retired Teachers Association. She was a member of Canaan Baptist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star PHA. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Herbert Freeman and Vivian Scott-Durham.
Surviving are a devoted son, Floyd Weaver; two grandchildren, Aaliyah and Divine Weaver; one brother, Carson Freeman(Karen); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life for Ms. Freeman will be conducted on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Eleven O'clock A.M. in the sanctuary of Canaan Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Ronald K. Harris. Visitation is 1:00 til 6:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 27, 2019
