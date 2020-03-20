|
|
Joann Johnson
Welch
April 18, 1940-
March 17, 2020
Alexander City, Alabama-
Joann Johnson Welch "Mama Jo" a former New Site, Alabama resident passed away on the evening of March 17, 2020 at a nursing care facility in Birmingham. Joann was born April 18, 1940 to Luther and Hattie Johnson of Ephesus, Georgia. She was a graduate of Southern Union State Junior College and a retired employee of Troy University's Phenix City, Alabama Campus. Mrs. Welch was a longtime member of New Site United Methodist Church where she was a choir member.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bobby Welch; sister, Louise Johnson Flournoy; and nephew, Chris Hicks. She is survived by her son, Robert Welch and wife Anne; son, Thomas Welch and wife Scotland; and grandchildren, Crystal, Willis and Isabel Welch. She is survived by sister-in-law, Sue Fox; two step-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Welch enjoyed reading, music, new cookbooks and recipes, and finding the "perfect greeting" card for someone on those "special occasions".
A small visitation for Joann will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Radney Funeral Home in Alexander City. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 pm at the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery in Graham, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to the New Site United Methodist Church or to any of the numerous Academic Scholarship Funds at Southern Union State Junior College.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home in Alexander City, Alabama is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2020