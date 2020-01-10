Home

Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-8713
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:30 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
2742 N. Lumpkin Road
View Map
1945 - 2020
Joann Lewis Obituary
Joann
Lewis
April 5, 1945-
January 6, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Joann Lewis, 74, of Columbus passed on Monday, January 6, 2020 in Upatoi. Funeral service for Mrs. Joann Lewis will be conducted at 1:30 PM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2742 N. Lumpkin Road, Brother Richard Sanks will be officiating. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927-5th Avenue.
Mrs. Joann Lewis was born on April 5, 1945 to the late Thomas E. and Alberta Phillips Cook. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories, her husband, Clifford Lewis; three daughters, Ramona Horton (Eric), Upatoi,GA, Jovette Gunn, Blakely, GA and Lakeisha Gunn, Jacksonville, FL; three sons, Frank Jackson, III and Vermell Gunn both of Columbus and Patrick Gunn, Phenix City, AL; one sister, Aleta Cook, Columbus; one brother, Jermaine Cook (Manuela), Upatoi, GA; 19 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 10, 2020
