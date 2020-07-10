1/1
Joanne Anderson
1952 - 2020
Joanne
Anderson
December 2, 1952-
July 4, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Joanne Anderson, 67, of Phenix City, AL died Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Steven Garrett, officiating. Interment will be Monday, July 13, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, July 10, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Anderson was born December 2, 1952 in Tuskegee, AL to the late Elmore Tolbert and the late Ida Simpson Tolbert Cook. She was a 1971 graduate of Beauregard High School, retired from New Horizons and was a musician with Friendship Baptist Church, Peace and Goodwill and New Life Baptist Church.
Survivors include five children, Tywoana (Quinton) Jakes, Eugene Anderson, Shemir Anderson, Yathzee Anderson and Yasmine Anderson all of Phenix City, AL; siblings, Prince Dumas, Opelika, AL, Ola Thomas, Tallassee, AL, Barbara Connelly, Greenwood, SC, Leon Tolbert, Salem, AL and Deborah Reese, Smiths Station, AL; four grandchildren; special cousin, Reginald Swanson and other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
