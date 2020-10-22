Joanne
Cottle
January 28, 1934 -
October 13, 202
Cataula, Georgia- Joanne Cottle was born on January 28, 1934 in Charleston, South Carolina to the late Mrs. and Mr. Rossborough Mitchell. She was reared in Augusta, Georgia by adoptive parents. Joanne attended public schools in Augusta, graduating from Tubman High. After working for two years as an Administrative Secretary, she entered college at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida. She graduated with honors. Joanne also met her husband-to-be there and they were married in 1955. On June 23, 1955, she became Mrs. Ronald E. Cottle. In November 1956 the couple became pastors of First Assembly of God, Florence, South Carolina, where they served for seven years. While in Florence pastor Cottle earned the M. Div. degree from Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary with honors. The couple later moved to Los Angeles, California, where he enrolled into the Ph-D program at the University of Southern California. After this Joanne returned to college and earned her Bachelor's Degree and California Lifetime Teaching Credential, both from Azusa Pacific University.
Joanne taught high school English and Literature at the famous Roosevelt High in Los Angeles. During their 3 year tenure at the University of Southern California, their only son, Ron, Jr. was born on September 24, 1964. Their lives in Education and Ministry have taken them all over the world. However, in 1985 they returned to Ron's hometown of Columbus, GA where they have lived for 35 years as an active part of the community.
Joanne died peacefully in their home in Cataula, GA after a long illness. She was surrounded by her husband, her son, Ron, Jr., her grandson, Roman and his wife Kyra as well as their 18 month old son, Luke.
To share fond memories and condolences with the Cottle family please visit www.shcolumbus.com
.