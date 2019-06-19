Home

Joanne Jackson "Jo" Middlebrooks


Joanne Jackson "Jo" Middlebrooks
Joanne Jackson "Jo" Middlebrooks Obituary
Joanne "Jo" Jackson
Middlebrooks
October 22, 1942-
June 16, 2019
Columbus, GA- Joanne "Jo" Jackson Middlebrooks, 76, died at home on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. There will be a private burial ceremony later next week.
She was born on October 22, 1942 in Glenwood, Alabama. She was the daughter of Tom Rex and Lillian Overstreet Jackson. She attended Auburn University and was retired from her position as the Resident Costume Designer for the Springer Opera House in Columbus, GA.
She enjoyed writing poetry and works of prose and was a founding member of the Bob Barr Community Band as well as the Chattahoochee Valley Writer's Conference. She was also a member of the Pine Mountain Poets.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Swain Middlebrooks, Sr., her son, Charles Swain Middlebrooks Jr., her daughter-in-law, Judith Denise Middlebrooks, and her grandchildren, Jackson Cader Middlebrooks, Flanna Claire Middlebrooks, and Bailey Blythe Middlebrooks. She is also survived by her sister, Julia Cumi Bunting, sisters-in-law, Sandra Joanne Orr and Margaret Jean Jackson, brother-in-law, James Herbert Orr Jr., and nieces and nephews, Dawn (Rusty) Browning, Chip (Lynn) Jackson, Terry (Heather) Jackson, KJ Durkin, Cathy (John) Wilson, William (Karen Sue) Bunting, and Stella Lindsay.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to Pilgrim's Rest Baptist Church c/o Wayne Barrentine, 553 Kirkland Rd., Slocomb, AL 36375.
Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 19, 2019
