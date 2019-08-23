Home

Services
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Boulevard
Columbus, GA
Service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Boulevard
Columbus, GA
1933 - 2019
Joaquin Peredo Flores Obituary
Joaquin Peredo
Flores
January 7, 1933-
August 21, 2019
Midland, GA- On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Joaquin Peredo Flores passed away peacefully at the age of 86. Joaquin was born on January 7, 1933 in Agana, Guam to Juana Taitingfong Peredo and Jesus Perez Flores.
Joaquin had a deep appreciation for the customs of his native culture. He wholeheartedly embraced the traditions of the Catholic Church, demonstrated faith and love in God, and believed in the unity and strength of family. He enjoyed growing up in a large family, surrounded and cared for by five siblings.
Following his childhood in Guam, Joaquin enlisted in the United States Army at age 18. He proudly and bravely served for 21 years, including tours in the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Joaquin's four grandsons were intrigued by his stories and scars from his service to our country. He chose to continue in a Civil Service role at Ft. Benning before ultimately retiring in 1997.
Joaquin was known for his kind spirit, sense of humor, and deep love of family. He is survived by his beloved and caring wife of 51 years, Sun, his three devoted children, Danny (Cindy) of Columbus, GA, Diana of Charlotte, NC, and Dean (Lauren) of Atlanta, GA, and four adored grandsons, Seth, Ethan, Sam, and Thomas.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home (3874 Gentian Boulevard) on Saturday, August 24. The service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25 at McMullen Funeral Home. A private burial will occur on Monday at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.
Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 23, 2019
