Jocelyn
Chambers
June 27, 1943 -
August 20, 2019
Atlanta, GA- Mrs. Jocelyn Berniece Chambers passed away August 20, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born June 27, 1943 in Kansas, to the late Robert McDaniel, Sr. and Jocelyn McDaniel.
Jocelyn was of Catholic Faith, she was a member of St Benedict the Moor Catholic church in Columbus, Georgia.
Jocelyn received a Bachelor of Arts degree, Sociology from Columbus College (now Columbus State University) in June of 1975.
She completed her Doctor of Jurisprudence in June of 1978 at Woodrow Wilson College of Law in Atlanta Georgia. She was a strong advocate for education and the advancement of women.
Jocelyn leaves to cherish in her memory, her four loving sons; Russell Chambers (Letrica Denise) of Columbus Ga, Edward Chambers of Washington D.C., Ronald Chambers (April) of Biloxi Mississippi, Raymond Chambers (Pamela) of Haymarket Virginia; one devoted daughter Elizabeth Buckner of Stockbridge Georgia; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and life time friends that will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Second Lieutenant Oscar E. Chambers; her second husband Retired Major Richard D. Buckner.
A memorial service will be held on Friday August 30, 2019 at 12 p.m F.L. Sims Funeral Home, 2968 Est Point Street, East Point Georgia.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019