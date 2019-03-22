|
|
Joe Ann
Ellis
December 9, 1951-
March 15, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Joe Ann Ellis, 67, of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, March 15, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be held at 12 noon EST, Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Raymond Cochran, officiating. Interment will follow in Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Phenix City, AL. Visitation is Friday, March 22, 2019 from 2 - 8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Ellis was born in Phenix City, AL to the late Joe Jones and the late Aggie Patterson Jones. She retired from the Phenix City Board of Education after 25 years of service.
Survivors include her daughter, Willine Henderson; one brother, Billy Jones (Adrienne), five grandchildren, Simone Henderson, Maurice Henderson, Jessica Henderson, Jasper Thornton, Jr. and Joanna Henderson; 13 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 22, 2019