Columbus, GA- Joe Donald "Don" Norwood, Sr., 83, of Columbus, GA died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Rev. Gary Tankersley officiating. Interment will follow at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Don was born April 24, 1935 in Greenwood, MS son of the late David Price Norwood and Esther Sisson Norwood. He received his associate's degree from Columbus College in Police Science, a bachelor's degree from Columbus College in Criminal Justice and a master's degree in public administration from Georgia College. Don attended the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy in Washington, DC and the Dallas Police Academy in Dallas, TX. He was also an accredited lecturer with the Columbus Regional Police Academy.

From January 1954 to April 1964, he was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army. He was the Director of Investigations for the Columbus Police Department, the Assistant Chief of Police for the Warner Robins Police Department, GBI Unit Chief with the Georgia Criminal Justice Technical Assistance Unit and retired as a Private Investigator.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou Culpepper Norwood of Columbus, GA, children, Selina Norwood of Salem, AL, Joey Norwood of Columbus, GA and Teresa Singletary (Scott) of Columbus, GA, grandchildren, Justin Singletary (Liz) of Atlanta, GA and Tyler Singletary (Bobbi) of Columbus, GA, and great-granddaughter, Paisley Singletary of Columbus, GA.

Flowers will be accepted but those so desiring may make memorial contributions to Columbus Hospice House 7020 Moon Rd. Columbus, GA 31909 www.columbushospice.com.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 5, 2019