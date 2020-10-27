Joe Donald "Joey"
Norwood Jr.
March 31, 1965-
October 25, 2020
COLUMBUS, GA- Joe Donald "Joey" Norwood Jr., 55, of Columbus, GA passed Sunday, October 25, 2020. Graveside services will be held 12:00 noon Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Parkhill Cemetery with Dr. Chris Stephens officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 11:00 am-12:00 noon at Striffler-Hamby of Columbus, GA.
Mr. Norwood was born March 31, 1965 in Columbus, GA, to Joe Donald Norwood Sr. and Mary Lou Norwood. He graduated from Jordan Vocational High School in 1983.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Donald Norwood Sr. Survivors include his mother, Mary Lou Norwood of Columbus, GA; two sisters, Selina Norwood of Salem, AL and Teresa Singletary (Scott) of Columbus, GA; two nephews, Justin (Liz) Singletary of Atlanta, GA and Tyler (Bobbi) Singletary of Columbus, GA; great niece, Paisley Singletary of Columbus, GA; two aunts, Joan Click of Huntsville, AL and Audrey Keener of Salem, AL.
