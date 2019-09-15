|
|
Joe Louis
McNeal Sr
April 9, 1936-
September 11, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Deacon Joe Louis McNeal, Sr., 83, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be 11 AM, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church, located at 2500 14th Ave. Columbus. Rev. David Holston, pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, September 15, 2019 from Noon until 3 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mr. McNeal was born April 9, 1936 in Metter, Georgia. He was the son of the late John McNeal, Sr. and Ollie Mae Dekle McNeal. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, Usher, and member of the Male Choir,
Survivors include: two sons, Joe L. McNeal, Jr. and Donald McNeal; two daughters, Angela (Bradley) Ogletree and Judy McNeal Brown; two brothers, Rev. John (Earline) McNeal and Joshua (Mildred) McNeal; two grandchildren, and other relatives.
Please visit our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019