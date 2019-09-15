Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe McNeal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Louis McNeal Sr.


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Louis McNeal Sr. Obituary
Joe Louis
McNeal Sr
April 9, 1936-
September 11, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Deacon Joe Louis McNeal, Sr., 83, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be 11 AM, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church, located at 2500 14th Ave. Columbus. Rev. David Holston, pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, September 15, 2019 from Noon until 3 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mr. McNeal was born April 9, 1936 in Metter, Georgia. He was the son of the late John McNeal, Sr. and Ollie Mae Dekle McNeal. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, Usher, and member of the Male Choir,
Survivors include: two sons, Joe L. McNeal, Jr. and Donald McNeal; two daughters, Angela (Bradley) Ogletree and Judy McNeal Brown; two brothers, Rev. John (Earline) McNeal and Joshua (Mildred) McNeal; two grandchildren, and other relatives.
Please visit our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
Download Now