1/1
Joe Nathan Brundidge Jr.
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe Nathan Brundidge, Jr.
October 17, 1949 - November 20, 2020
Seale, Alabama - Bro. Joe Nathan Brundidge, Jr., 71, of Seale, AL passed Friday, November 20, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. EST, Friday, November 27, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Min. Mark Thompson, officiating. There will be no public viewing according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Bro. Brundidge was born October 17, 1949 in Seale, AL to the late Joe Nathan Brundidge, Sr. and the late Essie Mae Ingram.
Survivors include sons, Chris Brewer and Mario Brundidge; sisters, Bernice (Alvin) Moses, Annie Marie Redd and Jerelean (Fred) Tidwell; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved