Joe Nathan Brundidge, Jr.
October 17, 1949 - November 20, 2020
Seale, Alabama - Bro. Joe Nathan Brundidge, Jr., 71, of Seale, AL passed Friday, November 20, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. EST, Friday, November 27, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Min. Mark Thompson, officiating. There will be no public viewing according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Bro. Brundidge was born October 17, 1949 in Seale, AL to the late Joe Nathan Brundidge, Sr. and the late Essie Mae Ingram.
Survivors include sons, Chris Brewer and Mario Brundidge; sisters, Bernice (Alvin) Moses, Annie Marie Redd and Jerelean (Fred) Tidwell; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
