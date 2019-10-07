|
|
Joe Nathan
Walker
September 20, 1956-
September 29, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Joe Nathan Walker, 63, of Columbus passed on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his residence. Funeral service for Mr. Walker will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Rehobeth Baptist Church, Rev. Charles Graddick will be officiating. Interment will be held in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Joe Nathan Walker was born on September 20, 1956 to the late Joe Lewis Walker and Louise Clemons Walker in Cataula, GA. He was a 1974 graduate of Jordan High School and he served in the United States Army and in the United States Navy Reserve. Mr. Walker was the Police Chief for the Columbus Housing Authority and was a devoted member of Rehobeth Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his fond memories, a loving spouse, Sherrie Walker; one daughter, Letrice Michelle McDonald (Steven); two sons, Joshua Walker (Shedrick) and Jonathan Walker all of Columbus; ten grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 7, 2019