Joe Randy
Nelson
September 8, 1948-
September 16, 2020
Salem, AL- Mr. Joe Randy Nelson, 72, of Salem, AL passed on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Birmingham, AL.
Public visitation will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 1-5 p.m.
Mr. Joe Nelson was born September 8, 1948 to the late Joe Nelson and Freddie Mae Nelson. He was a 1965 graduate of South Girard High School, served in the United States Army, and owned several notable businesses.
Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Marilyn Freeman Nelson; four sons, Wayne D. Hollis, Sr. (Charlene) of Phenix City, AL, Ronald Nelson of Columbus, GA, Robbee J. Nelson of Raleigh, NC, and Joseph Nelson of Columbus, GA; daughter, Kassidy (Shayon) Moore of Atlanta, GA; four brothers, Charlie C. Nelson of Birmingham, AL, Don L. Nelson, Fredrick Nelson, and Matthew Morgan all of Phenix City, AL; sister, June Wiley, Phenix City, AL; two step-daughters Sherita Tibbs and Tiffany Turner; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
to sign the guest registry.