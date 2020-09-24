1/1
Joe Randy Nelson
1948 - 2020
{ "" }
Joe Randy
Nelson
September 8, 1948-
September 16, 2020
Salem, AL- Mr. Joe Randy Nelson, 72, of Salem, AL passed on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Birmingham, AL.
Public visitation will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 1-5 p.m.
Mr. Joe Nelson was born September 8, 1948 to the late Joe Nelson and Freddie Mae Nelson. He was a 1965 graduate of South Girard High School, served in the United States Army, and owned several notable businesses.
Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Marilyn Freeman Nelson; four sons, Wayne D. Hollis, Sr. (Charlene) of Phenix City, AL, Ronald Nelson of Columbus, GA, Robbee J. Nelson of Raleigh, NC, and Joseph Nelson of Columbus, GA; daughter, Kassidy (Shayon) Moore of Atlanta, GA; four brothers, Charlie C. Nelson of Birmingham, AL, Don L. Nelson, Fredrick Nelson, and Matthew Morgan all of Phenix City, AL; sister, June Wiley, Phenix City, AL; two step-daughters Sherita Tibbs and Tiffany Turner; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.comto sign the guest registry.




Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

