Joe Rodgers
Pope
Dec. 3, 1946-
April 9, 2020
Columbus, GA- Joe Rodgers Pope, 73, of Talbot County, died April 9th at Columbus Hospice. Joe was the son of the late William T. Pope and Claire McLarty Pope.
As a young child, he attended Rigdon Road Elementary School, where many have speculated that he was the primary reason Principal Sumpter Blackmon had no hair. At Richard's Junior High, Joe was in teacher Sam Pate's first class. Then on to Columbus High School, where Joe was voted most popular, graduating in 1966. Joe attended Andrew College and Columbus College.
Joe spent many years working as a district sales manager for Tom's Foods, relocating to several states. He loved deer hunting, fishing, friends and telling tall tales. He could often be seen riding in his truck with Cletus, his faithful dog.
He is survived by two brothers, William T. Pope, Jr. (Sue) and Hal S. Pope (Sybil). His niece Mary Boyd (Rich), and her children Taylor and Coleman. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family expresses sincere gratitude to his doctors and medical providers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Road, Columbus, Ga 31909 or to .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 19, 2020