|
|
Joe Tigner
Stillwell
November 16, 1929-
December 18, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Joe Tigner Stillwell born November 16, 1929 and died December 18, 2019, passed peacefully at his home in Phenix City, AL.
Joe was the youngest of eight children, son of the late Judge Tigner Stillwell and Mary Elizabeth Greer. The seven boys were brick masons and are responsible for many of the buildings in Phenix City and Columbus. Joe then spent his career as a utilities contractor.
Known for his love of people, sense of humor, dedication to his family and friends, He was one of a kind and will be greatly missed.
Joe is preceded in death by his "bride", Ramona Joyce Stillwell, his son Joseph Dean Stillwell and his great-grandson James Clayton Eldred. Survived by two daughters Pamela Stillwell Eldred and husband William of Phenix City, AL. Jeri Wiegel of Orland Park, IL; sister-in-law, Diane Brewer and sister- of -his- heart, June Howell of Hurtsboro, AL. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren William Eldred and wife Windy (Elizabeth and Will), Jacob Eldred and wife Amanda (Colton), Joseph Eldred and wife Julie Anne (Hudson and Chase), Jonah Eldred and wife Danyaul (Ashton James, Noah and Brayden), Judy Eldred, Emily Wiegel, Matthew Wiegel and wife Emily Dominski, Annie Wiegel, Julie Wiegel.
The family will receive visitors in their home at 95 Stillwell Drive, Phenix City, AL on Saturday, December 28, 2019, beginning at 12:00 p.m., est. to continue throughout the day.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Ronald McDonald house in memory of James Clayton Eldred.
To offer condolences, please visit www.shphenixcity.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 22, 2019